William Dyra 1928—2019
William John Dyra, 90 of Lena, IL passed away at the Lena Living Center in Lena, IL. He was born on August 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL to John and Mary (Chambers) Dyra. He was married to Virginia Gelba for 64 years. William served his company in the United States Marines. He retired from the Chicago Fire Department after 38 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Firefighters Union and Sheet Metal Steel Union. William is survived by his son Wm (Dorina) Dyra Jr, grandchildren; Jeffrey Dyra, Jennifer (Steven ) Dyra-Porter, great grandchildren; Lucas and Ellery Dyra, Claire and Erin Porter, and his sister-in-law Joan Walsh. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Virginia on February 3, 2013, and his siblings John Dyra, Patrick Dyra, Margaret Schabes and Kitty Rufo.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. A memorial has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019