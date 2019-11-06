|
|
William Earl Lingle Sr. 1937—2019
William Earl Lingle Sr., 82, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. He was born to Erwin "Shorty" and Vera (Paup) Lingle, on July 18, 1937, in Clinton, Iowa. Bill attended school in Elizabeth Il. He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959. His service was something he was very proud of his entire life. You rarely saw him without his NAVY hat on, and he always appreciated being acknowledged for his service. After Bill was honorably discharged from the Navy he went to work for Stan Fischer Plumbing where he got his Illinois Plumbing License. He told many stories of his experiences there. He was also a Licensed Plumber in the State of Florida. In 1964 he went to work for Allied Gas in Stockton, and became a certified welder. Allied Gas is where he met the love of his life, Gayle Lyden. Allied Gas later became Northern Illinois Gas Company where he retired in 1993 after 29 years of service. He enjoyed what he did very much. The crew he worked with became his family. They shared many great times camping and enjoying time with each other outside of work. He married Gayle Lyden on June 5, 1965. They enjoyed 54 wonderful years together and took very good care of each other. Their love was truly special and a great example of what true love really is. Upon their marriage they created a home in Stockton, and raised their family there until 2015 when they moved to Freeport. After retirement he enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping and most of all spending quality time with his family. He loved to tell stories about the old days. He would talk about when he was a kid on the farm, serving in the Navy, or working for the Gas Company. Bill loved his family with all of his heart. He tried never to miss any event for any of them. He was very proud of his kids and grandkids. His world revolved around them. He was a loving and tremendous Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Poppy, and Grand Poppy! He was everyone's "fix it" man. He especially loved to tease his loved ones, but always did it in a way that you knew he loved you. He was a proud member of the Free Masons of Illinois in which he became a brother on January 27th, 1972. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Stockton. He was Dad to Stacy (Eric) Anderson and Bill (Tina) Lingle. Poppy to Nick (Amanda) Johnson, Paige Anderson, Sam Johnson, Billy Lingle, Lexi Lingle, and Izzy Lingle. Grand Poppy to Alayna, Kameron, Dominick, Nova and Grayson. Big Brother to Janice (Clyde) Pohl, Lorell Ertmer, and Darlene Timpe. Brother-In-Law of Ardale (Marlow) Townsend. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in law Alice and Donnie Blair, Sister-In-Law and Brother-In- Law Kay and Duane Broshous, and granddaughter Megan Johnson whom he shared a birthday with. Funeral Services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Stockton, Il. at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, November 9th with Rev. Paul Gebo officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8th at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton Il. from 3-6. A Memorial Fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019