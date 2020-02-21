|
|
William Esser 1929—2020
William "Bill" A. Esser, 90, of Freeport, formerly of Lena, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. He was born on April 13, 1929 in Plymouth, PA to Rev. William and Elsie (Hillard) Esser. Bill married Opal Pratt on October 8, 1948 in Benton, WI. He served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. He was a regular blood donor, helped the Stockton Fire Department by directing traffic during accidents, and would sing in various groups, most recently the Fever River Boys, at nursing homes and occasionally small festivals. Bill also owned and operated Esser's Radio & TV Service. Bill is survived by his children; Cheryl Scott of Harkers Island, NC, Janie (Randy) Manus of Freeport, Carolyn Esser of Freeport, Ron (Luann) Esser of Loves Park, IL, grandchildren; Joshua (Melinda) Scott of Sharon, PA, Joel Scott of Niles, OH, Breann Meier of California, Jeffrey Manus of Chicago, Abigail Manus of Freeport, Patience and Olivia Esser of Loves Park; six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; brother Albert (Carole) Esser of Lena, and sister Rachel (Wendell) Boertje of Knoxville, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Opal in 2015, a son-in-law Robert Scott, and a granddaughter, Lilly Manus. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Park Hills Evangelical Free Church in Freeport, IL. A visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of services at the church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Pastor Mark Balmer will officiate the services. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 21 to Mar. 8, 2020