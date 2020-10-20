1/
William F. Dougherty Jr.
William F. Dougherty Jr. 1924—2020
William F. Dougherty Jr. 96 of North Palm Beach Fl. died October 9, 2020. Born September 1, 1924 in Freeport to William and Loretta Dougherty. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and Aquin High School. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church while in Freeport. He married Beverly Satterlee of Gratiot WI on November 24, 1951 in Gratiot and moved to Madison, WI. Surviving is his wife, 2 brothers, Robert (Irene) of Mesa, AZ and John of Freeport and 1 sister, Patricia Carey. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Earl, Leo, Leon (infant), James (infant) and Kenneth, 3 sisters-in-law, Lila (Leo), Dolores (Kenneth) and Judy (John). Bill joined the Marines, served at Guam during WWII. Employed for 22 yrs. with the U.S. Government in Washington DC, from which he retired and they moved back to Madison, then Florida. Bill had many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
