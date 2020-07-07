1/1
William Gage
1941 - 2020
William Gage 1941—2020
William Gage, born April 12th, 1941, Passed away July 3rd, 2020. He was born In Freeport to John Gage and Gretchen (Shippy) Gage. William graduated from Freeport High School, then after went to the United States Navy where he completed his education.
He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator in various states. William loved riding his motorcycle with his friends.
William is survived by his cousin Geraldine (Bob) Reed of Freeport and his cousin Maxine Walcott. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jacqueline Kyler, and his cousin Judy Scofield.
A memorial fund has been established in his name for the United Way of Freeport. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
