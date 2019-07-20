|
|
William "Doc" H. Greene 1936—2019
William "Doc" H. Greene, age 82, retired Freeport Optometrist, died peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. Bill was born August 3, 1936 in Speer, Illinois, the only son of William Jefferson & Onetta Mae Greene. Bill was a 1953 graduate of Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Illinois; he attended Monmouth College 1954 thru 1957, where he received his Bachelors of Science and continued on to graduate from Illinois College of Optometry in 1960. Bill began his optometric practice in Freeport 1960 until his retirement in 2001. His professional organizations include 50-yr membership in American Optometric Assn, Illinois and Stephenson County Optometric Assn, of Illinois. After retirement he was employed by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. Bill was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, 50-year member of Evergreen Lodge, Freeport Consistory and Shrine of Rockford 32nd degree. Bill was active in Rotary Club, Jaycees, Elks and Eagles Clubs of Freeport. Additionally he was an active 50-year member of Freeport Country Club. Bill loved golf, traveling, and was quite an expert story-teller. Bill leaves behind his daughter Haley (Jeff) Greene Ochoa Hursh, and granddaughter Tennyson Ann Ochoa of Tucson, Arizona; Son William James Greene and grandson William Montgomery Greene both of Lilburn, Georgia; Daughter Julie (Kirk) Wells of Lafayette, Colorado; best friend and partner Jeanie Williams and her sons Todd (Heather) Williams of Freeport, Illinois and Drew (Chanele) Williams of Tucson, Arizona; and Cristine Gochnaur Greene of Tucson, Arizona,.
Also leaving behind Albert, Sharon & Lois Fuchs of Speer, Illinois and many, many lifelong special friends. Memorial services will be Saturday July 27, 2019 3:00 P.M. at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, IL. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 P.M. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Bill's name to the Family Y.M.C.A. of Northwest Illinois, Freeport. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Bill's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 20 to July 23, 2019