Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
Resources
More Obituaries for William Heisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Heisler


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Heisler Obituary
William Heisler 1952—2019
UTICA – William E. Heisler, age 67, of Utica, passed away Monday, November 11 at St. Margaret's Hospital after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
William was born in Freeport, Illinois on February 4, 1952 to Robert and Laverta (Knipe) Heisler. He attended Freeport schools, the University of Kentucky and Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
Willie loved to travel, as he and his partner, John, traveled to Key West, Florida over 40 times. He also loved gardening and curling, as he was a former member and past secretary of the Waltham Curling Club.
Willie is survived by his partner of 28 years, John T. Wilson of rural Utica; two nieces and one nephew of Covington, Kentucky; and his faithful cat, Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Interment will be in Waltham Cemetery. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 284, Peru, IL 61354. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -