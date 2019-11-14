|
William Heisler 1952—2019
UTICA – William E. Heisler, age 67, of Utica, passed away Monday, November 11 at St. Margaret's Hospital after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
William was born in Freeport, Illinois on February 4, 1952 to Robert and Laverta (Knipe) Heisler. He attended Freeport schools, the University of Kentucky and Worsham College of Mortuary Science.
Willie loved to travel, as he and his partner, John, traveled to Key West, Florida over 40 times. He also loved gardening and curling, as he was a former member and past secretary of the Waltham Curling Club.
Willie is survived by his partner of 28 years, John T. Wilson of rural Utica; two nieces and one nephew of Covington, Kentucky; and his faithful cat, Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Interment will be in Waltham Cemetery. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 284, Peru, IL 61354. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019