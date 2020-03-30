Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
William Jacobs
William "Bill" Edward Jacobs 92 of Sycamore passed away March 29, 2020.

He was born May 7, 1927 to William H. Jacobs and Amanda (Ventler) Jacobs in Rochelle, IL.

He married Virginia Ruth Bradford on July 23, 1949 in Dixon, Illinois. Over the years, they resided in Dixon, Freeport, Belvidere and Orangeville, Illinois. He worked for ComEd 38 years.

Bill is survived by his sister Carol Wadsworth; three children, James (Stephanie) Jacobs of South Carolina, Paula (Thomas) Markanich of
Des Plaines, Mark (Jacqui) Jacobs of Sycamore; many nieces and nephews; six grandchildren, Brooke, Jennifer, Megan, Ryan, Cory and Aaron; and seven great grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, Madison, Avery, Ashton, Jaxxon, and Elek.

Preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years Ruth Jacobs, his parents William and Amanda Jacobs and one brother Robert.

A Celebration of Life is pending due to quarantine.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory of Sycamore, IL.
www.butalafuneralhomes.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
