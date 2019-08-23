|
|
William "Willie" L. Weisendanger 1943—2019
William "Willie" Lawrence Weisendanger, 76, of Freeport passed away Thursday August 22, 2019 at Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford. He was born February 26, 1943 in Freeport to William Louis Weisendanger and Pauline Lucy Werkheiser. On June 28, 1964 he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years Florence Joy "Bunny" Tedman. Willie was a 1961 graduate of Freeport High School, 1967 graduate of Carthage College with a bachelors degree in education, and a 1971 graduate of Northern Illinois University with a masters degree in education. In 1963 Willie was a member of the University of Wisconsin Badger football team that played in the Rose Bowl. He was a teacher at the Freeport Junior High School, coach, and master gardener. He enjoyed trips to the family cabin in northern Wisconsin, fishing, traveling, gardening, exercising, upholstering furniture and built ten houses. Most of all he was a great and lovable father to his girls and family.
Surviving are his wife Florence of Freeport; children Wendy Sue (James) Gehlhoff; Ginger Ann (Gregory Brant) Poole; grandchildren Gina May, Alicia Joy Gehlhoff, Liam Tyler and Colin Brandt Poole; sister-in-law Kathleen Wise; and niece and nephew Ty David Weisendanger and Nikole Weisendanger. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the YMCA and Lions Club. Please visit and sign his guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019