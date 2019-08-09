|
|
William "Bill" Misner 1936—2019
William "Bill" B. Misner passed away at Liberty Village Estates with his family at his side on Tuesday, August 6th. Bill was born, August 15, 1936 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Vernon and Ruby (Burton) Misner. After graduating from Beloit Memorial high school, he served our country in the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He married Martha Crotty January 2, 1965 in Dundee, Illinois. He was a banker for almost 40 years in the Freeport area. He was a member of the Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus and the Freeport VFW. He was a volunteer at the Senior Resource Center helping individuals with preparing their taxes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, traveling, gardening and his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Martha of Freeport; his son, Jim Misner of Freeport; Tracy (Dick) Kauk of Albany, WI; Brothers, Marlin(Donna) Misner of Dixon, IL; Daniel (Mary Jane) Misner of Walworth, WI and Vernon Misner of Beloit, WI. His sisters, Sandra Hanaman of Beloit, WI and Linda Schuenke of Beloit, WI. His grandchildren Phillip (Dr. Jessie) Kauk of Evergreen, CO and Kirstie Kauk R.T. (R) of Albany, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy Jensen, sister-in-law Alice (Vernon) Misner and brother-in-law Kenneth (Sandra) Hanaman. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. A time of fellowship will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019