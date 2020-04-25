Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stimpert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Stimpert

Send Flowers
William S. Stimpert Obituary
William S. Stimpert 1937—2020
William S. Stimpert, 82, of Freeport, died Friday April 24, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. William was born June 1, 1937 in Freeport, the son of William and Leah (Stephens) Hutton. He married Etha Walter on December 26, 1959. Mr. Stimpert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He worked for the Journal Standard and Stimpert Tire Store before working at Micro Switch for 32 years. William was a board member on the Stephenson Antique Engine Club, a Silver Creek Railroad member and he was also active in the Freeport Little League for many years. Surviving is his wife, Etha Stimpert of Freeport; daughter, Kathy (Darrell) DeWall of Freeport; son, James "Jimmy" (Leslie) Stimpert of Cedarville; son-in-law, Robert Radke; two sisters, Carol (Jerry) Gibson of Rochester, MN.; and Barb (Dick) Berman of Rockford; five grandchildren, Brooke (Bryan) Huttenlocher, Deidre (Josh) Morgan, and Cherice, Emmett, and Jarid Stimpert; also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Addyson and Quinn Morgan, Bryce and Brady Huttenlocher, and Cameri Sabin. William was preceded in death by his father, William Hutton; mother, Leah Pearson and stepfather, Otto Pearson; Herb and Ruth Stimpert, who raised William; daughter, Kristina Radtke on October 17, 1986; and sister, Toni Meyers. Private family services will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. William Blomberg will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in William's memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -