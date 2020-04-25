|
William S. Stimpert 1937—2020
William S. Stimpert, 82, of Freeport, died Friday April 24, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family. William was born June 1, 1937 in Freeport, the son of William and Leah (Stephens) Hutton. He married Etha Walter on December 26, 1959. Mr. Stimpert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He worked for the Journal Standard and Stimpert Tire Store before working at Micro Switch for 32 years. William was a board member on the Stephenson Antique Engine Club, a Silver Creek Railroad member and he was also active in the Freeport Little League for many years. Surviving is his wife, Etha Stimpert of Freeport; daughter, Kathy (Darrell) DeWall of Freeport; son, James "Jimmy" (Leslie) Stimpert of Cedarville; son-in-law, Robert Radke; two sisters, Carol (Jerry) Gibson of Rochester, MN.; and Barb (Dick) Berman of Rockford; five grandchildren, Brooke (Bryan) Huttenlocher, Deidre (Josh) Morgan, and Cherice, Emmett, and Jarid Stimpert; also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Addyson and Quinn Morgan, Bryce and Brady Huttenlocher, and Cameri Sabin. William was preceded in death by his father, William Hutton; mother, Leah Pearson and stepfather, Otto Pearson; Herb and Ruth Stimpert, who raised William; daughter, Kristina Radtke on October 17, 1986; and sister, Toni Meyers. Private family services will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. William Blomberg will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in William's memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020