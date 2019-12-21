|
William Terpening 1953—2019
William Terpening, 66, of Farmington, MN died peacefully at home on December 19, 2019 with his golden retriever, Sadie, by his side. William was born on January 28th, 1953 in Freeport, Illinois to the late Carl and Joanna (Robb) Terpening but made his home in Farmington, Minnesota for the past 37 years. William spent his working days doing what he loved. He worked as an aircraft mechanic for 46 years before retiring in 2018. He dedicated his retirement to wood-working, traveling, volunteering at the gun range, and spending as much time as he could with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was passionate about regularly scheduled oil changes and his family. He is survived by his wife Cathy (Haddox); their children: Jason Bohrn, Carly (Josh) Burhans, and Kristine Terpening, Ryan (Michelle) Terpening, Kevin (Michele) Terpening, and Rachel Terpening; mother of his children: Elaine Terpening; grandchildren: Noah, Crosby, Baylor, Lennon, Ethan, and Lilly; siblings: Ellen (Bruce) Weisseg and Charles (Sandy) Terpening. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave South., in Bloomington, MN with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2019