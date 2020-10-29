1/1
William W. Ascher Jr.
William W. Ascher Jr. 1931—2020
William W. Ascher Jr., 88, of Naples passed away peacefully Friday, October 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. William was born October 27, 1931 in Belvidere, IL.
William attended Winnebago High School and the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree in 1953. He served with the Army Signal Corps as a 1st Lieutenant. Married the love of his life Patricia Jane Hardinger on September 28, 1961 in Winnebago, IL, raised a family, owned two automotive related businesses and was a member of the Lions Club where he helped establish award programs for outstanding students and teachers. He retired in 1985 and began wintering in Goodland, FL. William was an avid reader and loved to fish.
Preceded in death by his father, William Sr., mother, Marian Fuller, and sister, Mary Lou Kletzien.
William is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ascher; sons, William Ascher III, John Ascher and daughter, Christine Fine; grandchildren Thomas, Davis and Jenna Ascher
No visitation or other services have been scheduled. Online condolences at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
