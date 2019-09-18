Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kempel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Kempel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Kempel Obituary
Wilma Kempel 1936—2019
Wilma J. Kempel, 83, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born on June 30, 1936 to William and Eva (Zettle) Busjahn. She married Alvin Kempel and he preceded her in death. Wilma farmed alongside her sister Sandy for 10 years, she also worked at Micro Switch, Swiss Colony, Structo, and a cheese factory. Wilma was a member of the Richland Free Methodist Church, Le- Aqua-Na Riders. She enjoyed painting with acrylics, reading her Bible faithfully and baking cookies for her church every week. Wilma is survived by one sister; Sandy Leavens, of Bloomer, WI, Niece; Kelly Caleb, Nephew; Carl Braden, 2 great nieces, 2 great nephews, 1 great great neice, step-son; Tom (Gretchen) Kempel and their children, numerous cousins and special friend Marsha Tessendorf. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday September 23, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of service. Pastor Tim Wauchope will officiate the service. Burial will be in Staver Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolence may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now