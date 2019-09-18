|
Wilma Kempel 1936—2019
Wilma J. Kempel, 83, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born on June 30, 1936 to William and Eva (Zettle) Busjahn. She married Alvin Kempel and he preceded her in death. Wilma farmed alongside her sister Sandy for 10 years, she also worked at Micro Switch, Swiss Colony, Structo, and a cheese factory. Wilma was a member of the Richland Free Methodist Church, Le- Aqua-Na Riders. She enjoyed painting with acrylics, reading her Bible faithfully and baking cookies for her church every week. Wilma is survived by one sister; Sandy Leavens, of Bloomer, WI, Niece; Kelly Caleb, Nephew; Carl Braden, 2 great nieces, 2 great nephews, 1 great great neice, step-son; Tom (Gretchen) Kempel and their children, numerous cousins and special friend Marsha Tessendorf. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday September 23, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of service. Pastor Tim Wauchope will officiate the service. Burial will be in Staver Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019