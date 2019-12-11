|
|
Wilma R. Kuhlmeyer 1936—2019
Wilma R. Kuhlmeyer 83
Rockford, died on, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Willows Health Care Center. Born, September 20, 1936 on a farm near Pearl City, IL to Kenneth and Vernena (Puls) Kuhlmeyer.
She moved to Rockford in 1954 to attend business school and became employed for 49 years as a bookkeeper and secretary for an insurance agency.
Wilma was a member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church and was active in the choir, United Methodist Women and on missions for many years. Served on the Boards of Rockford Reachout Jail Ministry and Church Women United along with other volunteer opportunities in the community.
She graduated from Pearl City High School and Rockford School of Business.
Survivors include her sister, Joyce (Marvin) Goodsell; nephew Kevin Goodsell; niece, Marcia (Karl) Shields; great nephews and great nieces, John, James, Elizabeth and Sarah.
Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Beth Eden United Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd., Rockford, IL 61103, withRev. Eric Reniva,officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Eden United Methodist Church or Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund in her memory.
At Wilma's request, her body was willed to medical science.
To light a candle or leave a condolence please go to www.alkfunerals.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019