Yvonne Lehman 1928—2019
Yvonne B. Lehman, age 91, of Monroe passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at home at Aster Assisted Living. She was born on March12, 1928 the daughter of Leo and Helen (Schroeder) Metz in rural McConnell, Illinois. She was a graduate of Winslow High School. Yvonne was united in marriage to Leland L. Lehman on January 3, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Orangeville.
Yvonne taught accordion lessons; she also worked in the bakery at Swiss Colony for 17 years, retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of Clarno United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Tim) Schneeberger and Bonnie (Phil) Collins; two grandchildren, Staci (Jeff) Smithback and Chris (Kim) Seffrood; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland; and brothers, Maynard, Norman, and Loral Metz.
Private family services were held. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aster Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019