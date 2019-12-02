Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI 53566
(608) 325-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Lehman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne Lehman Obituary
Yvonne Lehman 1928—2019
Yvonne B. Lehman, age 91, of Monroe passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at home at Aster Assisted Living. She was born on March12, 1928 the daughter of Leo and Helen (Schroeder) Metz in rural McConnell, Illinois. She was a graduate of Winslow High School. Yvonne was united in marriage to Leland L. Lehman on January 3, 1954 at the United Methodist Church in Orangeville.
Yvonne taught accordion lessons; she also worked in the bakery at Swiss Colony for 17 years, retiring in 1993. She was a longtime member of Clarno United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Tim) Schneeberger and Bonnie (Phil) Collins; two grandchildren, Staci (Jeff) Smithback and Chris (Kim) Seffrood; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland; and brothers, Maynard, Norman, and Loral Metz.
Private family services were held. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aster Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -