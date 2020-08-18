1/1
July 17, 1924 - August 15, 2020

Beulah V. Patton, 96 of Syracuse, passed away on August 15, 2020 in Syracuse. She was born on July 17, 1924 to Gabe & Dorothy (Fuhrer) Maddy in Bennet. Beulah married Mark Patton on August 24, 1942 in Bennet. She worked in the Syracuse Sale Barn café, had an extensive catering business, and worked as a dietitian at the Syracuse Hospital. She was famous for her cream puffs. Beulah enjoyed playing cards with the Ball Girls card club. She was also involved with the United Methodist Church Women, Hospital Thrift Store and Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her Son: Mark Patton & Friend Carol Collier of Bennet, Daugher: Nadine (David) Coakley of Nixa, MO; Grandchildren: Lisa Marie (Matthew) Tessau, Randi (Kyle) Genuchi; Great Grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel & Drew Tessau, Maddy & Rosie Genuchi; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Mark, Grandsons: Jason & Christopher Coakley, Sister: Valora Kroese and many Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law. Private services will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 1 P.M. at the Syracuse United Methodist Church. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19 from 1 - 8 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Center. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com



Published in Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
