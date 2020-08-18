1/1
Judith Kay Beach
Judith Kay Beach

June 19, 1943 - August 14, 2020

Judith Kay Beach, 77, of Lincoln passed away on August 14, 2020. Born on June 19, 1943 to Virgil and Veta (Fox) Loewenstein in Kearney, NE. Bookkeeper at Michael's Truck Sales. Family members include her daughter, Vickie Spath and sons, Mitchel Scott Taylor, Monty David Taylor and Tommy Valachy Whitlow; 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Roper & Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial following at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home Project" or condolences online at www.roperandsons.com



Published in Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 476-1225
