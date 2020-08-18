LaVerne A Souchek

July 9, 1934 - August 15, 2020

LaVerne A Souchek, 86, of Valparaiso, widow of George Souchek, died on August 15, 2020. She was born July 9, 1934, to Emil and Anna (Rehovsky) Kubik. She and George were married on October 16, 1951. Her employment years were spent at Capital Mutual and State Farm insurance companies. LaVerne enjoyed doing yardwork, and in her earlier years, babysitting. She was a member of Saints Mary and Joseph PCCW and a Valparaiso American legion auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Raymond. She is survived by sisters' Gladyce Nielson, Wahoo, and Darlene (Ron) Kliment of Valparaiso, sister-in-law Marian Souchek, of Lawrence, NE, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Rosary will be on Tues, August 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am, August 19, 2020 at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso. Interment will be at 2:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery at 6700 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Face masks will be required for all who attend. Memorials are suggested to masses at Saints Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, and the Shriners Hospital. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.