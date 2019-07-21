A. Charles Alexander M.D.

May 1, 1927 - July 17, 2019

RACINE - A. Charles Alexander, M.D., age 92, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Chicago, IL, May 1, 1927, son of the late Constantine and Georgia (nee: Soulis) Alexander and graduated from Lane Technical High School.

Charles' long scholastic journey continued with graduation from Wright Junior College, Roosevelt University, and from Northwestern University Medical School in 1952. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served in the Medical Corps for twenty-seven years, with a tour of duty in the Korean Conflict, retiring from the reserves with the rank of Captain in 1979. On June 4, 1966 he was united in marriage to Nancy L. Harris. He was a longtime member of the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church. In 1960 Charles opened his private practice in Racine where he worked until he retired from All Saints Medical Center in 2008. It was during this time that he dedicated his life and professional skills delivering thousands of babies to this world, endearing him to generations of families throughout the city of Racine. He was a pioneer in his field who brought many technical advancements to the Racine medical community. He was generous with his time, teaching countless nurses, medical students, and residents. Charles was loved by his coworkers and the families he served and will be remembered for his great love for his God, his family, and his country.

Survivors include his loving wife Nancy of fifty-three years, Nancy; his children, Anson Alexander of South Carolina, Avon (Robert) Walton III of St. Petersburg, FL, Andrew Alexander M.D. of Racine; his five grandchildren, Robert (Deepa) Walton IV of Riverside, CT, Eric Alexander of South Carolina, Alexa Alexander of Chicago, Isabella and Alaina Alexander of Racine; his three great-grandchildren, Robert Samuel Walton V, Jay Alexander Walton, Meena Walton; sisters-in-law, Magdalena Alexander of Chicago, Kathy (Michael) Harris of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his three older brothers: James, Perry, and Theodore Alexander.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 10:30 am at the Kimissis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 South Green Bay Road, with Rev. Father Athanasios C. Pieri officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday, July 26 at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm. Memorials to Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to All Saints Ascension for all of their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com