A M "Bud" Ruter III

July 7, 1931 - August 9, 2020

RACINE - Bud Ruter, age 89, of Racine, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born July 7, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky To A M and Mildred Ruter. AM II passed away in 1940 of Tuberculosis.

Bud moved to Marshfield Wisconsin with his mother and stepfather and step brother Charles in 1948. This is where he met the love of his life, Bernice Lillian Froeba, "Bunny". They married September 12, 1953, and eventually moved to Racine. Bud worked as a personnel manager for local manufacturing firms and Bunny as a nurse and a nursing instructor at Gateway Technical college. Bunny left Bud for her heavenly home August 15, 2019.

Their lives continue through their family with two sons, Alan Michael "Mike" Ruter, Racine, WI, and Joseph Scott "Joe" Ruter of Williamson/Concord, Georgia; a granddaughter, Amanda Marie "Mandi" (Ruter) Smith and her husband Joshua; and three great grandsons, Turner, Flint & Cooper.

Bud as well as Bunny volunteered with many organizations in the Racine area including Meals on Wheels, Racine Welcome Center, mentoring incarcerated youths and well as others, the Womens Resource Center, and many other outreaches. Bud was a member of St Paul's Catholic Church. Bud was greatly blessed with his wife of 66 years whom he loved with his whole heart, he has gone to join her now.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Thursday, August 13, 2019, 10 am – 11:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin or Wounded Warriors Foundation have been suggested. With the current covid situation, the family understands and respects concerns of attending the ceremony in person. Prayers and cards are entirely adequate. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Bud's page, select service and select livestream.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Aurora Healthcare and Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.

