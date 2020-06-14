Abel R Carreno

August 10,1933 - June 9, 2020

Abel R Carreno died in Walla Walla, Washington on June 9, 2020. His wife, Isabel, was at his side.

Born in Chicago to Angelina and Jesus Carreno on August 10,1933, Abel spent most of his childhood with his four siblings in the Racine-Kenosha area. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1951, going on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated in 1956.

He started his career and family in the Racine area with his wife Kathleen (nee Gavahan). Together they raised seven children. When his career with Snap-on Tools required the family to relocate overseas, they set out on that adventure, living for several years in Curaçao and Mexico City.

The family relocated to Miami in the seventies. After the children left home, Kathleen and Abel took separate paths, leading to an eventual divorce.

After retirement, Abel settled in Walla Walla, Washington with his wife, Isabel. He took a consuming interest in his family's history, spending many hours poring over old books and documents and eventually writing a multi-generational history of his family.

Abel maintained his close ties to Racine throughout his life, visiting his extended family and life-long friends. When travel became too difficult, he stayed in touch with frequent phone calls.

He is survived by his loving wife Isabel, his son Ricardo, his daughters Theresa, Angela, Madalyn, Roberta, and Carmen, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Kathleen, son Kevin, his parents, and his siblings Reynalda Mondragon, Rachel Garcia, Reuben Carreno and Jesse Carreno.

He will be interred at Westlawn near his family at a future date.