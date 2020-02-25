Adam Armaganian

August 8, 1937 - February 19, 2020

PLANTATION, FL - Adam Armaganian, 82, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away February 19, 2020.

Adam was Born in Racine, Wisconsin on August 8, 1937. His parents immigrated to the United States in 1921 from Armenia. He graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. After 2 weeks of knowing each other Adam proposed to the love of his life, Judy Martin. They were married On August 5, 1961. In the 58 years they were together they had 3 children Anna, Andi and Adam-Mathew as well as 2 grandchildren Hannah and Jake.

In high school Adam joined a "club" called the Ooggers, they became his lifelong friends. In college he was social chairman of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He started his days at Plantation Diner and spent his evenings with family or playing Words with Friends. Adam and Judy enjoyed a lifetime cruising the world. He loved his family, tennis, the mountains of Colorado, Mante, pizza cut in squares, football and his cats.

Adam and Judy moved to Plantation in 1963. Adam was very active with the City of Plantation. Adam ran for City Council with the Slogan "Adam is our Man" and for those who met him, He really was.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, his children, Anna, Andi, and Adam-Mathew; his beloved grandchildren, Hannah and Jake; his sons-in-law Peter and Stephane and his many good friends who have always been considered family.

His family is hosting a celebration of his life, Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, with tributes beginning 11:30 AM, at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317, 954-587-6888, tmralph.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his loving memory to: Prostate Cancer Foundation https://join.pcf.org/memorials/memorial/adam-armaganian