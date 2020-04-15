Adam R. Biddle

April 24, 1984 – April 11, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Adam Raymond Biddle, age 35, lost a 3-week battle with Coronavirus Disease (COVID – 19) at Ascension – SE Wisconsin Hospital Franklin Campus on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Adam was born in Racine on April 24, 1984. He graduated from University of Phoenix with a Bachelors in Business. At the young age of 15, Adam began working at the family business, R & B Grinding, where he was currently the Quality Control Manager. This past August 17, 2019, Adam was united in marriage with Kelly Lynn Gudaitis.

Among his interests, Adam enjoyed cooking with his mother, grilling & smoking meats, Superman, Green Bay Packers, fantasy football, travelling with his wife Kelly, and spoiling his canine companions, Beatrix, Lizzy, & Minnie. Above all, Adam loved his family traditions and hanging out with all of his family & extensive circle of friends.

Surviving are his loving wife, Kelly Gudaitis; parents, Colleen (Mark) Kane & Ray (Sue) Biddle, Jr.; sisters, Cindy (Dan Ratzburg) Biddle, Emma Kane, Michaela (Ezequiel) Gutierrez, Natasha (Pablo Davalos) Keiser & Elaina Keiser; grandparents, Marilyn Biddle, Mildred Cunningham, Mary Hebert, Joanne Sharpe, Marie Miller, Joyce (Jerry) Jacob & Maurine Millies; Kelly's parents, Wayne & Linda Gudaitis; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, work family & friends – too numerous to mention by name. Adam was greeted in Heaven by his grandfathers, Ray Biddle, Sr. & Dan Cunningham; and brother, Alex Keiser.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine…once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Adam's life. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and /or visit the funeral home website for a confirmed memorial service date and time. In memory of Adam, consider a blood donation or offer a kind deed to someone in need. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Wisconsin Humane Society or a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of Ascension Hospital – Franklin for doing everything in their power in trying to save our dear Adam's life. May God bless and protect all of you!

