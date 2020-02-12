Adel M. Gunderson

September 28, 1938 - February 8, 2020

Age 81, of Raymond peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Adel was born September 28, 1938 to Harvey and Margaret (nee Schneider) West in Oregon, WI. Her early life was spent in Oregon. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. On January 3, 1959 she was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Gunderson. Following their marriage, they resided in Raymond where together they raised their family. Adel enjoyed being a homemaker and for many years babysat for various friends and family. Adel had many wonderful friends and was known for what a "great cook" she was. But more than anything, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them.

Adel is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, children: Sherrie (Carl) Johnson, Bob (Becky) Gunderson, Susie (Jon Goodland) Gunderson, grandchildren: Amber, Becky, Allen, Kayla, Carrie, Nick, Audrey, Bernie, and Natalie, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Dorothy (Hubert) Pezzi, Beverly (Jim) Mutter and Theresa (Hank) Hoffman, brothers-in-law Bill Martin, Arlie Church and Bill Gunderson, sisters-in-law Pat Gunderson and Mary (Rollie) Hoppe, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Scott, a daughter-in-law Diana Gunderson, sisters Colleen Martin, and Patricia Church, parents-in-laws Tom and Lenore Gunderson, brother- in-law Tom Gunderson and sister-in-law Sally Gunderson.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Ascension at Home Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10:00AM until 1:00PM, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

