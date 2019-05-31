Adeline (Tomka) Otwaska (1932 - 2019)
  • "To my beautiful mother-in-law who I will miss dearly -..."
    - Gerry Hazelton
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Losing a mother is probably..."
    - Corrina Comia
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God soothe your hearts and..."
  • "I am sorry for your loss. At First Corinthians 15:26, God..."
    - Michelle
  • "My deepest condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - L Rae
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
3101 Drexel Avenue
Obituary
Adeline Otwaska(Nee: Tomka)

July 28, 1932 - May 26, 2019

RACINE - Adeline Otwaska, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue with Rev. Nabil Muannes officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:30 am. Memorials to the Catholic Woman's Club of Racine or to the Racine Police Association have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 31, 2019
