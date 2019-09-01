Adolf G. "Cy" Zeisler

February 4, 1925 - August 20, 2019

RACINE - Adolf G. "Cy" Zeisler, age 94, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 4, 1925 in Minocqua, Wisconsin to Reverend G. A. and Erna L. (nee Schmid) Zeisler.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Adele (nee Mazzaroli) in 2008, his son William in 2015, his granddaughter Julia in 2016, his sister Erna (Alfred Ward), brother Paul (Dorothy Degner), sister-in-law Anna Mountjoy (Mazzaroli), brothers-in-law Richard Kuster, Bud (Truman) Seltrecht, and Robert (Betty Wilhoite) Mazzaroli. Cy is survived by his two other children Susan Zeisler of San Jose, California, Steven (Carol) Zeisler of Hockessin, Delaware, daughter-in-law Christy Zeisler of Racine, Wisconsin, grand-daughters Rebecca (Andy) Stetson, Emily (David) Baroody, Natalee and Nicole Zeisler, sisters Dorothy Kuster and Ruth Seltrecht.

Cy graduated from Bethesda Lutheran School and North Division High School in Milwaukee. After high school he spent three years (June, 1943 - April 1946) during WW II with the US Army 42nd Rainbow Division's 222nd Infantry Regiment, seeing action in the European Theater of Operations. During combat repelling a major German offensive, Cy earned the Bronze Star Medal from the United States and a Knighthood in the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest order for military merit bestowed by the French government. In its push towards Munich, the 222nd helped liberate over 30,000 prisoners of the Dachau Concentration Camp.

After college he worked in medical sales in Milwaukee and Madison and, after taking a position with E. R. Squibb & Sons, moved with his family to Racine. Cy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on numerous Boards and Committees there.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Stephen Jennings officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

