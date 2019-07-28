Agnes Bergstrom

July 7, 1933 - July 19, 2019

RACINE - Agnes (nee: Deutschenbaur) Bergstrom, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was born in Augsburg, Germany on July 7, 1933, the daughter of the late Josef and Franziska (nee: Egger) Deutschenbaur. Agnes worked as cook and kitchen manager, providing home cooked meals "from scratch" for the residents at Shoreline Manor. She continued her service by providing transport for the residence at Prospect Heights.

Agnes enjoyed cooking for any and all, entertaining, traveling with a good sense of adventure, playing board games and cards, and shopping. She was a true friend to so many. As quoted by her best friend, "she was fiercely loyal, and number one as a best friend". She left this world like she lived it, a fighter until the end.

Agnes is preceded in death by her partner in life, Kenneth Haley.

Agnes is survived by her children, Alex (Gail) Bergstrom, Susanne Bergstrom, John Bergstrom, and Karen (Craig) Bergstrom; grandchildren, Nina (Leo) Dulai, Jared Bergstrom, Heather (Paul) Frazier, and Philip (Rachel) Atkinson; great grandchildren, Anthony (Hailey) , Niko, Dylan, and Declan; great great granddaughter, Everly; nieces and nephews, Raymond (Karen) Billips, Fran Gold, and Connie Masterman and her sister Emma Steinhoff. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Agnes' wishes, services and celebration have been held.

You all were part of her life, and now she is part of yours.

