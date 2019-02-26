Agnes H. Borchert GREEN BAY (FORMERLY OF RACINE) - Agnes H. Borchert, 86, passed away at the Age Well for Life Enrichment Center, in Green Bay, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 28th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Leland L. Longrie officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Aurora At Home-Hospice, 931 Discovery Rd. Green Bay, WI 54311. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 262-552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes H. Borchert.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2019