WATERFORD - Pavlik, Agnes "Aggie" Marie, age 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2019. Aggie was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI on July 29, 1930 to Edward and Shirley (nee. Berger) Schroeder. Aggie met the man of her dreams, Rudolph "Rudy" Benedict Pavlik and they were married on July 11, 1953 in Sturgeon Bay. They lived in South Milwaukee until 1988, then enjoyed retirement in Crossville, TN and finally settled in Waterford (to be nearer to family) in 1998. Aggie was a fantastic quilter. She enjoyed reading, traveling and a good joke. Aggie will be dearly missed by all. Aggie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Rudy, three children: Linda (Curtis) Connor, Barbara, and Shirley (Keith) Brungraber; six grandchildren: Robert (Shana) Hansen, Daniel (Sandy) Tipler, Ashley Tipler, Andrew Connor, Marcus (Lissa) Connor, and Abby Connor; nine great-grandchildren, in-laws: Charlotte Schroeder, Nancy Schroeder, and Arlen Ortlieb; other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister: Hazel (Larry LaFontaine), four brothers: Harvey (Audrey), Norbert (Alvaretta), Clifton, and Paul (Bonnie). A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 AM with Mass beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, WI 53185. A light luncheon will follow Mass and the committal service will take place at 2:00 PM at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. (Hwy C) Union Grove, WI, 53182. Family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the loving care and comfort they gave Aggie during her stay. Mealy Funeral Home (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com
|
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 25, 2019