Alan G. Sorenson

October 20, 1937 - April 9, 2019

RACINE- Alan G. Sorenson, 81, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Alan was born in Racine on October 20, 1937 to Mac and Helga Sorenson. He served in the US Army Reserves. Alan enjoyed traveling to Montana and hunting there when he was younger.

Alan is survived by his children, Cathy (David) Smith and Mark Sorenson and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly Sorenson and sister Maxine (John) Stone.

Per Alan's wishes no formal service will be held.

