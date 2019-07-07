Alan Sheridan Gage

OBERLIN, OH - Alan died June 25th, 2019 at Kendal at Oberlin, Ohio.

Born to Herbert Lincoln Gage and Edna Louise (nee Downey) in Oklahoma City, OK in 1925. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Gage. He is survived by daughters, Kit Gage (S. Metalitz) and Connie Gage (M. Irving), grandchildren Robin Metalitz (R. Gupta), Batya Metalitz (J.Bloom), and Nick Irving; great grandchildren Zia and Akash Metalitz-Gupta.

Alan worked for SC Johnson for 18 years. Alan and wife Nancy were active in the Racine Unitarian Universalist Church, the arts community, and a decades long book club.

Alan and Nancy retired to Kendal at Oberlin (OH) in 1993 where they continued to enjoy adventures and friendships, creating havoc when deemed necessary. Alan was a character, and he revelled in it.