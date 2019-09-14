Alan T. White (1952 - 2019)
Obituary
Alan T. White

June 27, 1952 - September 5, 2019

LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL (Formerly of Racine) – Alan T. White, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 5, 2019.

He was born in Racine on June 27, 1952, the son of the late Vincent and Joyce (nee Chvilicak) White. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1971.

Alan is survived by his daughter, Stacey (fiancé, Jeffrey Johnson) Schmanski.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 for a visitation from 400 p.m. – 600 p.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will follow at 600 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 14, 2019
