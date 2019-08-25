Doctor Alayne M. Collins-DeGarmo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doctor Alayne M. Collins-DeGarmo.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doctor Alayne M. Collins-DeGarmo

RACINE - Doctor Alayne M. Collins~DeGarmo, wife of Neal K. DeGarmo of 64 years, earned her wings to heaven on July 26th, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Neal, Daughter Lynn & husband John, and Grandchildren, Cynthia, Darlene, Anthony, and Amanda.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to Eternal Rest at Westlawn Memorial Park following Service.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.