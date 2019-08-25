Doctor Alayne M. Collins-DeGarmo

RACINE - Doctor Alayne M. Collins~DeGarmo, wife of Neal K. DeGarmo of 64 years, earned her wings to heaven on July 26th, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Neal, Daughter Lynn & husband John, and Grandchildren, Cynthia, Darlene, Anthony, and Amanda.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to Eternal Rest at Westlawn Memorial Park following Service.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com