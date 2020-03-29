Albert G. Kokke

March 22, 1946 - March 20, 2020

RACINE - Albert Gerald Kokke age 73, passed away Friday March 20, 2020 at Clement Zabocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born in Racine, on March 22, 1946, son of the late Henry and Monica (nee: Braun) Kokke.

Al graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 64". He proudly served in the U.S. Air force from 1964-1968 in Vietnam. On January 24, 1971 he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Gorman. Al was an avid golfer, enjoyed camping, and was always there to lend a helping hand, and will be dearly missed.

Albert Kokke was preceded in death by daughter Elizabeth, father Henry and mother Monica. Al is survived by his wife of 49 years Patricia, his son Michael (Sandra), sister Cynthia (Donald) his grandchildren Nicole (Jason) and Jordan Kokke along with many friends and relatives.

Private services will be held with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com