Albert George Jacox

February 17, 1942 - June 25, 2019

RACINE – Albert George Jacox, 77, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital.

Albert was born in Chippewa Falls to Albert and Hazel (nee Hurd) on February 17, 1942. He was united in marriage to Maureen A. Abbas in Racine on July 11, 1964.

Albert served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed by Modine Manufacturing, Young Radiator, and retired from Aaen Performance in 2005. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, bowling, and going to the casino.

Albert will be dearly missed by his wife of 55 years, Maureen; children: Tina, Mark (significant other, Veronica Thurmann), Christopher, and Robin; grandchildren: Kristina Carrera, Cloey Jacox, and Donavin Jacox; sisters: Joan (John) Hetland and Narcine (Fred) Lambrecht; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and long times friends: Tom Hetland, Robert Metelski, and Bud Krahn Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Evelyn Cummings.

A Celebration of Albert's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 9:00 AM until the 11:00 AM time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The Jacox family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caretakers at Markquardt Home Health and BrightStar Care for their kindness and compassion.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361