Albert L. Pedersen

January 28, 1930 – January 2, 2020

RACINE - Al (Albert Lee) Pedersen, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Judy and family. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 28, 1930, son of Rasmus and Minnie Pedersen. They moved to Audubon, Iowa, to be near family, and subsequently moved to Menasha, Wisconsin, where he attended school and graduated from Menasha High School in 1949. Al was a letterman in multiple varsity sports for the Menasha Blue Jays. He and his sister, Marge, spent memorable summers in Iowa with family on their farms and remained close to cousins there with regular visits and reunions throughout life.

Al enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged when the war ended after 3 years and 10 months of proud service for his country. Al married Judy Jane Cutler Schultz on September 17, 1965, raised three daughters, and "the lovebirds" celebrated 54 years of marriage last September. Al worked for American Can/Marathon for 12 years and retired from Miller Electric/Welders as a welder after 28 years. Al is a former president of the Menasha St. Timothy Lutheran Church council. He loved to read history, golf, play Bridge, and Sheepshead with his favorite partner Judy, and to watch sports, especially attending the Packers at Lambeau (including the Ice Bowl). He enjoyed driving, landscaping, and appreciated music. He loved spending time with his daughters, his beloved grandchildren, and his nieces, and nephews. He was best friends with his sister, Marge; their Danish blue eyes sparkle in our hearts. Al loved people and enjoyed neighbors and life-long friends in Menasha and Racine. Al is remembered fondly by all for his generous heart and playful sense of humor.

Al is survived by his devoted wife, Judy Jane; loving daughters, Deborah Pasha James, Karen (Robert) Maleske, and Susan Schultz; sons-in-law, Don Walters and Fazil Pasha; adoring grandchildren, Nathan Pasha, Gabrielle Pasha; Katy (David) Katz, Kira Walters and step-granddaughter, Melissa (Dan Pieringer) Maleske; great grandchildren, Avi, Eila and Walter; nieces and nephews, Mark (Kathy) Mischler, Tom (Sandy) Mischler, Sandy (John) Dreissen, Jack (Sue) Mischler, Diane (Al) Morse, Sharon (Don) Dedering and Debbie (Pete) Ansems, Jan Gaines, Jeanne Asp and Bill Thompson (Elizabeth Dostal) and Janet Cutle; and many beloved cousins, great nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Cox, his parents, and loving aunts, uncles, nephew, and cousins.

A celebration of Al's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, 12:00pm, at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Pastor Don Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Racine YMCA Parkinsons Program.

Gratitude is expressed by the family to the staff of the Racine YMCA Parkinsons class, Caring with Honor home care, the ADRC, Union Grove Veterans Home (skilled nursing and home care) and Aurora Hospice at Home for their compassionate care and love.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM