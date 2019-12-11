Albert Martinez

July 7, 1955 - December 7, 2019

RACINE - Albert Martinez, 64, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Albert was born on July 7, 1955, to the late Benito and Angelita (nee: Rangeo) Martinez in San Antonito, TX. He worked for Racine Unified School District as a custodian for over 20 years.

Albert was a very well-known musician in the Racine area. He played the guitar and also sang. Albert played in many different bands and played at events such as Racine's Party on the Pavement. He had a great sense of humor, always making his family laugh and smile. Albert was outgoing and the life of the party. His family was number 1 to him, even before music. Albert loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them. He will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Albert's memory are his two daughters: Carmen (Paul Quiroz) Rodriguez and Crystle Martinez; grandchildren: Maricela Martinez, Rudy Rodriguez, Natalia Rodriguez, Enrique Leal, Julian Martinez, Imari Martinez, Paul Quiroz, Elijah Quiroz, Isaiah McAlister, and Maximus Quiroz; great-grandson, Santana Vasquez; brother, Armando (Esther) Martinez; sisters: Angelita Martinez, Linda Barroso, and Mary Martinez; and Daniel Paul Martinez; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Albert is preceded in death by his brothers: Luis Martinez and Antonio "Tony" Martinez; and his sister, Sue Vela.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Albert at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 pm until 7 pm. A celebration of Albert's life will be held at the Racine Family Worship Center at 10 am on Friday, December 13, 2019. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361