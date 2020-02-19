Albert Pietkivitch

September 17, 1928 - February 16, 2020

RACINE - Albert "Al" Pietkivitch, 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints on Sunday February 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Racine on September 17, 1928, the son of the late Joseph E. and Veronica (nee: Schwartz) Pietkivitch.

Al was united in marriage to Mary Anne Hackler in Racine on July 30, 1949. Al was employed by Professional Positioners for 24 years, retiring in 1983. Al was an accomplished artist displaying many of his paintings and pottery at various venues throughout Wisconsin.

He is survived by his children; Julie Pietkivitch of Racine, Sue (Steve) Brinkman of Kenosha, Jane Pietkivitch of Prairie du Sac, and Jim (Melanie) Pietkivitch of DeForest, WI. Al is further survived by two grandchildren, Lauren (fiancé Brian) Brinkman, Timothy "TJ" Pietkivitch, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne on October 17, 2008 and one son, Bob in 2002.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mullane and staff and Dr. Litza and for the care he received at Ascension-All Saints Hospital. Honor Al at the service by wearing casual Packers, Bucks, Brewers, or Badgers attire.

