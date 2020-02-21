Albert Pietkivitch (1928 - 2020)
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Obituary
Albert Pietkivitch

September 17, 1928 - February 16, 2020

RACINE - Albert "Al" Pietkivitch, 91, passed away peacefully at Ascension-All Saints on Sunday February 16, 2020 with his family by his side.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. Gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Honor Al at the service by wearing casual Packers, Bucks, Brewers, or Badgers attire.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 21, 2020
