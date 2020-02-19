Albert Pinno

October 1, 1931 - February 15, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Albert Pinno, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was born in Poland, October 1, 1931, son of the late Michael and Olga Pinno.

A "true gentleman", a strong character, honest, disciplined, and a dedicated work ethic.

Coming here from Germany, making America his home – met and married the "love of his life", my mother, Monya Pearl Barbara Szelonski on October 28, 1967 – they shared fifty-two beautiful years together. Monya preceded him in death, October 16, 2018.

Retired from Chrysler, Albert loved God, family and work. It showed in his everyday lifestyle.

To know us as a family – you would have encountered "Love." Albert's family: Diane, Monya's daughter, Diane's son, Mark, his beautiful wife, Theresa, and their son, Alexander.

We will dearly miss "Our Albert"

Auf Wiedersehen Albert Wir Lieben Dich Your Stepdaughter, Diane – Mark, Theresa and Alex – Cousins and nephews – David, Debra and Jim; Alberts niece and nephew in Germany – Barbel, Olaf, and Peter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com