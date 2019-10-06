Albin Hess (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Albin Hess

April 19, 1951 - September 25, 2019

CALEDONIA - of Caledonia, was born to eternal life at the age of 68 on Sept. 25th.

Loving husband to Susanne Buchhorn for 19 years, loving father to Korina (Mike) Smith and Claudia Gulin. Brother to Hans-Peter (Gudrun), uncle to Kerstin and Kristina and further survived by many other family and friends. Albin always enjoyed woodworking, cooking, baking, nature, all animals and above all being with friends and family in the US and Germany. We Miss him.

Celebration of Life service will be held Oct. 13th at HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH 6612 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek at 3PM with family greeting guests from 2PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Badger Rescue Animal Transport Services and to the Caledonia Conservancy. Further life story of Albin can be found at sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 6, 2019
