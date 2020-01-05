Alexander Thorvald Wright

October 24, 1944 - November 22, 2019

Alexander Thorvald Wright, age 75, until recently a longtime resident of Racine WI died peacefully surrounded by his loving daughters Friday November 22, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital, Raleigh, NC.

Alex was born October 24, 1944 in Sturtevant, WI to the late Frederick and Agnes (nee: Thilleman) Wright and was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On November 6, 1965 he was joined at St. Adalbert's Church in holy matrimony to his beloved wife Joan (nee: Dudek).

Alex was employed for many years at Walker Forge, and also served as a part-time firefighter at the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. Alex also enjoyed working part-time at jobs that involved customer service, such as Goldblatt's Department Store and Blain's Farm & Fleet, where he retired from in 2012.

Surviving are devoted daughters Brenda (Michael) Gudbaur of Charlotte NC, Sandra Holub (Joseph Smorada) of Racine, and Linda (Chris) Denton of Youngsville NC; beloved grandchildren Hannah and Sarah Gudbaur, Alexandria and Hunter Holub, and Kenneth (Amanda), Jacob (Brittany) and Zachary Denton; great-grandchildren Christopher, Jonathan, Gavin and Noah; brothers Allen (Lynn), Gordon (Sherri) and Gary (Lori); sisters-in-law, Carol and Kathy Wright. Alex was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Joan, and by his brothers Frederick, Donald and Neil. Alex will be remembered as a man who could as easily strike up a conversation with a perfect stranger as with his closest friend, always quick with a joke, compliment or funny observation.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3030-95th Street, Sturtevant) at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the church on that Saturday from10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000