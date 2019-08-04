Alice C. Thielker

April 15, 1923 – July 7, 2019

RACINE – Alice Clara Thielker, 96, passed away peacefully at Clifden Court Assisted Living in Franklin, WI on July 7, 2019, after a stroke a week earlier.

Alice was born in Shawano, WI on April 15, 1923 to Herman and Clara (nee Behrns) Moeller. She graduated from Watertown (WI) high school in 1941,then attended Business Institute of Milwaukee and graduated from the stenographic finishing course in February 1942. In 1942, she volunteered to serve in the Navy as a member of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service), and served as the secretary to the commander of the Naval base on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. After the war she returned to Watertown and worked as a teller at the Bank of Watertown.

On September 2, 1950 she was united in marriage to Robert H. Thielker in Watertown, WI. They moved to Noblesville, IN, and later to Crawfordsville, IN. Alice took time away from work to raise their family of three. During her years in Crawfordsville, she was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was an active member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Alice eventually returned to work, and enjoyed her time as the Reporter for Montgomery County (IN) Circuit Court and later as the secretary for the business that she and her husband Bob owned. Upon retirement in 2003, they moved to Racine where she became a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and later Grace Lutheran. For most of her life, she enjoyed swimming, skating, sewing, knitting, and traveling all over the world.

Alice is survived by her children, Mark (Mei Chang) Thielker of Houston, TX, Tim (Dolly) Thielker of Danville, IN, and Susan (Dr. Richard) Pierce-Ruhland of Racine; grandchildren Tom (Michele) Thielker of TX, USAF Maj. Christina (Jeff) Lakey of TX, Jonathan (Sarah) Pierce-Ruhland of MN, and Samuel (InYoung Park) Pierce-Ruhland of NE; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, her brother and her three sisters.

A memorial service for Alice will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine, WI, on Saturday August 10 at 4PM with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 2:30-3:45PM on August 10. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Women's Mission League (LWML.givingfuel.com), or (act.alz.org)

The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Clifden Court West Building as well as others at Clifden Court who loved and cared for Alice during the last years of her life. Your sense of humor, adaptability, understanding of her dementia, and compassion for her and for our family are beyond compare. In addition, the family thanks the staff at Home Harbor for their care during the time she lived there.