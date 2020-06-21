Miss Alice Fuhrman

8/14/1920 - 6/16/2020

UNION GROVE/FORMALLY OF FRANKSVILLE - passed away June 16, 2020 at the age of 99.

Dear sister of the late Miss Marie Fuhrman and the late Jerome (Florence) Fuhrman. Beloved aunt of Grant (Donna) Fuhrman, Lee (Patricia) Fuhrman and Jerome (Darlene) Fuhrman. Special cousin of Gilbert (Audrey) Hagemann. Also survived by great nieces and nephews Beth (Karl) Fritchen, April Fuhrman, Ryan (Jennie) Fuhrman, Sally (Randy) Sneller, Melody Kowalczyk, Taryn (Tony) Fuhrman-Hall and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation to take place at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S 27th St, Oak Creek) Wednesday June 24 from 10:30am- 11am with a prayer service to follow. Burial at St Louis Cemetery.

Memorials appreciated to St. James Catholic Parish Franklin.

