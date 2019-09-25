Alice L. Scheckler

STURTEVANT-Alice L. Scheckler, 90, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019.

Alice is survived by her children: Jody (Dean) Krueger, Donalyn "Putts" Kortbein and Ronald Scheckler.

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband Donnie at West Lawn Memorial Park.

