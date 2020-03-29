Alice Ruth McGee

January 9, 1947 - March 21, 2020

Racine - Alice Ruth McGee, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints on March 21, 2020.

She was born in Oxford, MS on January 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Benjamin Liggins and Louise Houston. She was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Oxford.

Alice worked for many years at SC Johnson until her retirement. She was a member of New Omega Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children from a former marriage to Richard McGee, Alfy (Kelly) McGee and Rhonda (Fred) Price; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers, Curley Liggins, Charles Houston and Jeffrey Houston; her sisters, Linnie B. (James) Willis, Mary L. Liggins, Bennie (Luther) Odom, Juanita (William) Harris and Carolyn Houston; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear son, Anthony "Tudy" McGee, whom she sadly missed; her brothers and sisters, Lee F. Liggins, Arthur Liggins, Warren Liggins, Benny Houston, James Houston, George Isaiah, Cora B. Liggins, Shirley Liggins, Marcella Liggins and Gladys Eggerson.

Per Alice's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held in the future.

