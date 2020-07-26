Allan Gregory Adzima Sr.

1952 - 2020

Allan Gregory Adzima Sr. transitioned into eternal life, July 18th, 2020 at age 68. Born February 15, 1952 to Steven and Mary Adzima of Racine, Wisconsin.

Loving husband of 40 years to Renae, father of Allan Jr. and Jennifer (Adam) Bowers; Grandfather of Jackson, Adalyn, and Arianna. Survived by numerous and loved extended family. Growing up, Allan was a student at Fratt Elementary, Starbuck Junior High, and Park High School where he participated on the golf, football, and baseball teams.

He attended the University of Wisconsin from 1972-1975, graduating from the Lubar School of Business. He played collegiate golf while attending UW, and later was the head golf coach from 1975-1979.

Allan was the Owner and Senior Recruiter of MARBL, Inc. for 33 years, a professional recruiting firm in Milwaukee, WI and Tampa, Florida. He won multiple awards for his work and was privileged to represent many Fortune 500 companies. He took a keen interest in people and assisted many talented, experienced, and well educated individuals in their professional career development. He was incredibly tenacious, and despite working long hours at his craft, he always conveyed a joyful disposition.

For many years, he coached golf, baseball, softball, and football for his children, as well as youth of various ages in Pinellas County. He was a lifelong, avid Green Bay Packer fan, and played golf and baseball regularly throughout his life. He was known for his kind and humorous spirit and genuine interest in others. He attended Lakeside Chapel in Clearwater, FL, and assisted his wife Renae in teaching verse by verse curriculum of the Book of Revelation in Sunday School at Clearwater Community Church. He was a strong advocate of the Christian way of life. Allan is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed.

Thank you Allan for the wonderful life you gave to all of us, we love you. We will meet again one day in Heaven. Due to Covid-19, we will unable to hold memorial services.