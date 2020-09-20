Allan J. "Big Al" Szymczak

February 5, 1942 - September 15, 2020

FRANKSVILLE - Allan J. "Big Al" Szymczak, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at his home. Allan was born in Milwaukee on February 5, 1942, son of the late John and Florence (nee: Sosinski) Szymczak.

Al will be dearly missed by his wife Joan; sons, John (Denise) Szymczak, Michael (Tanya) Szymczak; grandchildren, Joshua and Holly, and Keegan; sister, Mary Ann (Dennis) Muth; sister-in-law, Jackie Szymczak; brother-in-law, James (Carole) Hauser; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church 13207 County Road G, on Wednesday September 23,2020 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Make-A-Wish of Wisconsin have been suggested. Donations can be made online at http://site.wish.org/goto/szymczak or there will be envelopes at the service.

