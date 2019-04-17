Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Lawrence Steavpack.

Allan Lawrence Steavpack

February 3, 1934 - April 13, 2019

Allan Lawrence Steavpack passed away of natural causes on Saturday, April 13th at his home in Tampa, Florida.

Al was born to Loretta Berg and Arthur Steavpack on February 3rd, 1934 in Racine, WI. He was a graduate of Horlick High School Class of '52. Al was a multi-sport Rebel standout but football was his game. Primarily a receiver, he was blessed with a great pair of hands but alas slow afoot, traits he passed on to most of his male heirs. After a stint at UW-LaCrosse he returned to the Belle City where he played semi-pro football with the Racine Raiders with whom he continued to make legendary receptions. It was during this time that he made his greatest catch when he met and married Susan Barry in May, 1958.

Together they brought into this world 5 children of whom they love with all their hearts.

Professionally, Al always worked hard at whatever career he encountered with varying degrees of success. Comfortable both in front of as well as behind the bar he found his niche and achieved his greatest career accomplishment in 1972 when he was named General Manager of a startup Italian supper club, Guido's, to be located in Green Bay. Al and Sue moved their family north and bought a home in Ashwaubenon.

Built in the shadow of Lambeau Field, Guido's was an instant hit in the then gastronomic wasteland of Titletown. Al provided great food and entertainment for the long string of lousy Packers teams in the early to mid 70's but no matter the record they were always warmly welcomed. Moving on from Guido's he opened his own place, Al's Stakeout in downtown Green Bay in the late 70's. Al found out firsthand how difficult the restaurant industry could be and when his marriage ended and business got cold he headed south to the warmth of Tampa in 1981.

Settling in at the Tampa Racquet Club he found his way to manage the small but entertaining "Lounge" tavern within the condominium complex and held court there for many years before retiring in 2014.

Throughout the years he made frequent trips back to Racine to enthrall his former Horlick classmates with stories of days gone by that he brought back to life with his truly remarkable memory. Al's infectious laugh and sense of humor were truly his trademarks.

His life in Tampa was enriched by a decades-long friendship with Katie Taylor who was his frequent social partner and confidant. Katie, who contracted an illness several years ago that left her in a severely diminished capacity became Al's focus and his near-daily visits provided aid to her and a likely redemption for him.

Al was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them deeply. Mike (Cathy), Rick (Daniella), Dave (Amy), Jim (Linda), Carrie (Jim) survive him as does his former wife Sue. Al has 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as "Grandpa Tampa.

Our family would like to thank his Tampa friends Nora and Joanie as well as many others from the Racquet Club that were an immeasurable help especially in the last number of months. Thanks also to Natalie Gamble for her kindness shown to Dad. Also gratitude to the staffs at St. Joseph's hospital and the hospice nurses for their compassionate care in Dad's final days.

A gathering of family and friends will take place in Green Bay this summer to celebrate the life and legacy of Al who ended so many of his conversations with a nod to his true life-long love...Go Pack!